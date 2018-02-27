HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Rain or shine, Oscar preps underway on Hollywood Blvd.

EMBED </>More Videos

Preparations are underway on Hollywood Boulevard for the Oscars, with the rain expected to clear up by Sunday.

By and George Pennacchio
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Preparations are underway on Hollywood Boulevard for the Oscars and while it was raining Tuesday, it's expected to be dry for Sunday's show.

Crews have put up tents along Hollywood Boulevard as they build the bleachers, press risers and other staging materials for the red carpet entrance.

The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who admitted to being a little nervous about striking the right tone in the show, given some of the controversies in Hollywood.

"I do worry about that, because I have a tendency to not strike the right tone in my life," Kimmel joked on "Good Morning America. "I do think about that."

And how will he know if he goes too far?

"I'm sure the internet will tell me."

Also, the names of three additional presenters - all Oscar winners themselves - for Sunday's ceremony have been announced.

Sandra Bullock, who won for "The Blind Side," Matthew McConaughey, who won for "Dallas Buyer's Club" and Jane Fonda, who won for "Coming Home" and "Klute," will be among those handing out the golden statuettes on Sunday.

The 90th Academy Awards will air Sunday on ABC7, with OTRC preshow coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m., red carpet at 3:30 and the show itself beginning at 5.

EMBED More News Videos

Preparations are underway on Hollywood Boulevard for the Oscars, with the rain expected to clear up by Sunday.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardshollywoodhollywood wrapHollywoodLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
New documentary focuses on success stories from Homeboy Industries
Constance Wu moves from sitcom to big screen in 'Crazy Rich Asians'
'BlacKkKlansman' stars talk about relevance of movie in today's climate
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News