Preparations are underway on Hollywood Boulevard for the Oscars and while it was raining Tuesday, it's expected to be dry for Sunday's show.Crews have put up tents along Hollywood Boulevard as they build the bleachers, press risers and other staging materials for the red carpet entrance.The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who admitted to being a little nervous about striking the right tone in the show, given some of the controversies in Hollywood."I do worry about that, because I have a tendency to not strike the right tone in my life," Kimmel joked on "Good Morning America. "I do think about that."And how will he know if he goes too far?"I'm sure the internet will tell me."Also, the names of three additional presenters - all Oscar winners themselves - for Sunday's ceremony have been announced.Sandra Bullock, who won for "The Blind Side," Matthew McConaughey, who won for "Dallas Buyer's Club" and Jane Fonda, who won for "Coming Home" and "Klute," will be among those handing out the golden statuettes on Sunday.The 90th Academy Awards will air Sunday on ABC7, with OTRC preshow coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m., red carpet at 3:30 and the show itself beginning at 5.