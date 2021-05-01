Olympia Dukakis, Oscar-winner known for 'Moonstruck,' 'Steel Magnolias,' dies a 89

NEW YORK -- Oscar-winner Olympia Dukakis, the theater veteran who rose to prominence late in her career with memorable turns in 1980s films such as "Moonstruck" and "Steel Magnolias," has died. She was 89.Her brother, Apollo Dukakis, confirmed her death on Facebook, saying she died Saturday morning in New York City after "months of failing health."This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.