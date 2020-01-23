Arts & Entertainment

Oscars 2020: Cast your vote!

Who do you think will win big on Oscar Sunday? Vote for your favorite movies and actors for the 2020 Oscars!

ABC7 is your home on Oscar Sunday. Catch On the Red Carpet at the Oscars, February 9 at 1 p.m. on ABC7!



Oscars presenters include 2019 winners Ali, Colman, King and Malek

Full list of 2020 Oscar nominations



Oscars 2020: When, how to watch - date, time for the Academy Awards

Oscar nomination surprises: No Beyoncé, J.Lo, Frozen 2

How this year's best picture nominees fared at the box office

2020 breaks records, sees 62 female nominees

Hollywood reacts to nominations for 'Joker,' 'Marriage Story'
