Oscars

Oscars 2021: Chloe Zhao hits the red carpet with Swankie from 'Nomadland'

Chloe Zhao scored Oscar nominations for "Nomadland" in directing, writing and editing categories and as a producer in the best picture category
EMBED <>More Videos

Chloe Zhao, real-life nomad Swankie hit the red carpet

LOS ANGELES -- "Nomadland" director and Oscar nominee Chloe Zhao hit the red carpet at the Academy Awards Sunday with Swankie, one of the real-life nomads featured in the film.

Asked if she is surprised to be a movie star, Swankie said: "I'm not a movie star. It's not my acting that's Oscar-worthy, it's more nomadic lifestyle that's Oscar-worthy.

"When you saw the monologues that she did in the film, what she represents and how she chooses to live her life, and her strengths, her resilience, her hope, it inspired all of us," Zhao said of Swankie's performance.

Zhao noted that she came up with several of her fellow nominees, adding that it's "really exciting to celebrate here in person."

EMBED More News Videos

Director Chloe Zhao is the force behind the new movie "Nomadland." Oscar winner Frances McDormand stars in the film, and here's one fascinating twist: Most of Frances' co-stars aren't actors--they're real-life modern day nomads!



You'd be hard-pressed to find anybody with more Oscars buzz this year than Zhao.

With four nominations, Zhao is the most-nominated woman in a single year in Oscar history. Notably, Zhao and Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman") are two of only a handful of women to ever be nominated for best director, which has only been won by a woman once, Kathryn Bigelow.

Zhao is also nominated this year for writing and editing and as a "Nomadland" producer in the best picture category.

INTERACTIVE: How women are represented in Oscar nominations


The film, which is based on a 2017 book by Jessica Bruder, tells the story of a Fern (Frances McDormand), a laid-off widow on a journey to survive and search for her purpose. Fern meets up with a community of drifters as she makes her way across the American West, working odd jobs while living out of her van.

McDormand, who optioned Bruder's book with Peter Spears in 2017 and is also credited as a producer on the film, approached Zhao after seeing her 2017 film "The Rider." They worked together to build out and personalize the Ford Econoline van that serves as Fern's home in the film.

"I was actually in the process of building a van because of the amount of time I slept in my Subaru making my first two films, but I wasn't really aware of the extent to which people gathered together and followed this life," Zhao explained in production notes from Searchlight Pictures.

Many of those whom Zhao cast as nomads in the film are real-life nomads, with only a handful of professional actors in featured roles.

EMBED More News Videos

'People are more hungry for a true quality of life.' Meet the real people behind the story of 'Nomadland'.



"Chloé immerses herself in her subjects' life narratives and looks for 'the hook' that gives her the dramatic arc for a film," McDormand said of working with Zhao. "Our process on 'Nomadland' was a challenge for both of us because we were imposing the hybrid of non-professionals from the nomad community and David Strathairn and I as professionals acting our roles."

"Nomadland" is up for a total of six Oscars this year. It's widely viewed as a leading contender for best picture as well as best director.

"Nomadland" won four prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards, earlier this month, as well as the top award at the 32nd annual Producers Guild of America Awards. Zhao took top honors at the 73rd annual Directors Guild Association Awards. It also won best drama film at the Golden Globes.

Click here to see a full list of 2021 Oscar nominees
EMBED More News Videos

David Fincher's "Mank" led nominations to the 93rd Oscars with 10 nods, and for the first time, two women - Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell - were nominated for best director. Here's a look at nominees in key categories.



Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.


The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu, Searchlight Pictures and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthulumoviesoscarsacademy awardsmovie newsotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Oscars 2021: 'Nomadland' a front-runner in key categories
OSCARS
Oscars 2021: See who's performing best song nominees
'Minari' up for 6 Oscars
Andra Day sets sights on Oscars after Globes win
LIVE: Oscars ceremony unlike any other to get underway as stars arrive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Oscars ceremony unlike any other to get underway as stars arrive
Oscars fashion 2021: Gowns, glamour return to Hollywood's biggest night
Oscars 2021 red carpet interviews
Man wearing body armor killed by police after confrontation in Hollywood
Thinking of moving? Better get moving on finding movers
Woman arrested after 2 killed in Sherman Oaks crash, including teen
'Minari' up for 6 Oscars
Show More
'Minari' director Lee Isaac Chung contendng for Oscar
Why some are experiencing side effects after 2nd vaccine shot
'Mank' leads Oscar nominations with Herman Mankiewicz story
Disabled performers, characters in the spotlight at this year's Oscars
Hundreds gather in Beverly Hills on Armenian Remembrance Day
More TOP STORIES News