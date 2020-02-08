A sneak peek inside Oscar's new Academy Museum as it nears completion

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With 600-thousand square feet of space, the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is sure to impress."We could not be more excited," said Bill Kramer, Director and CEO. "We have been working on this project since 2011, the Academy started this vision in 1930, and the Academy and the city of LA have been working since that time to come up with a film museum of this scale."Located in the heart of Mid City's museum row - the Academy Museum boasts five floors of exhibition space, an educational center, a restaurant and retail space. Not to mention, two beautiful theaters: the David Geffen seats 1000 people, and the Ted Mann seats 280.Once the doors open- it will be the new home of Hollywood."Peppered throughout all of those floors will be smaller, immersive galleries, that will allow our visitors to get close to the art of movie making in a very thrilling way," said Kramer.Movies new and old come to life with screenings, iconic costumes and scripts dating back more than half a century will be on display.The museum's director is most excited to teach visitors about the industry - that has made Los Angeles the city it is today."I'm excited for people to learn about components of movie making, learn about movie artists they may not know about, this is a place to discover new things about cinema and to celebrate and enjoy motion pictures," said Kramer.The Academy Museum will charge an admission fee. Visitors 17 and under can visit for free.No opening date has been announced yet, but the Academy expects to roll out the red carpet to visitors sometime this year.