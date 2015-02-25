Education

Cool Kid Alberth Mimila is making a difference

Related topics:
educationlong beachcommunity servicesocietycool kidscommunitystudents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 charged in caught-on-camera brawl at Disneyland's Toontown
Expedited deportations: Expert explains what they are, what to do
DMV offices closing Wednesday for training
60 Freeway closure will impact IE businesses, drivers
Mother, boyfriend charged in strangling death of newborn baby in Oxnard
Broguiere's Dairy has closed its doors
Dodgers announce $100M plan for stadium renovations
Show More
L.A. club promoter suspected in multiple sexual assaults
What to do if your children accidentally swallow something they shouldn't
Ex-judge dragged from Cincinnati courtroom, ordered to jail
L.A. looking to ban horse racing
Jamie Bell confronts white supremacy in new drama 'Skin'
More TOP STORIES News