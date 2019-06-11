Oscars

Oscars date for 2021 confirmed, 2022 announced

LOS ANGELES -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC on Tuesday announced the date of the 2022 show and confirmed the date of the 2021 show.

It had been previously announced that next year's show will be a little earlier than usual. The 92nd Oscars will be airing on Feb. 9, 2020, on ABC.

The 93rd Oscars will air on Feb. 28, 2021. The 94th Oscars will air Feb. 27, 2022.

OSCARS 2019 recap: A big win for 'Green Book', best red carpet looks, standout moments and more


Oscars fans, here are all the dates you need for the next year:

Governors Awards: Oct. 27, 2019
Preliminary Voting Begins: Dec. 6, 2019
Preliminary Voting Ends: Dec. 10, 2019

Nominations Voting Begins: Jan. 2, 2020
Nominations Voting Ends: Jan. 7, 2020
Oscar Nominations Announcement: Jan. 13, 2020
Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Jan. 27, 2020
Finals Voting Begins: Jan. 30, 2020
Finals Voting Ends: Feb. 4, 2020
92nd Oscars: Feb. 9, 2020

PHOTOS: 2019 Oscars fashion


MORE ON THE OSCARS

FULL LIST: See who won Oscars in 2019

Unexpected moments that prove anything can happen at the Oscars

PHOTOS: Every dress worn by Best Actress Oscar winners

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsmoviesaward showsmovie news
OSCARS
John Singleton to be laid to rest at private service Monday
Oscar-nominated director John Singleton dead at 51
Selma Blair sparks national conversation about MS
Eyewitness This: Fly over LA traffic, sweet military reunion, Lady Gaga addresses Oscars performance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News