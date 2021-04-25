Oscars

Oscars fashion 2021: Gold and glam dominate Hollywood's biggest night season

Leslie Odom Jr. was decked on gold from head to toe
EMBED <>More Videos

Red Carpet Recap: 2021 Oscars Fashion

LOS ANGELES -- Red carpet glam was back Sunday at the Oscars with Andra Day and Carey Mulligan shimmering in award-worthy gold and Maria Bakalova among several stars in bright white princess gowns during the pandemic era's first big parade of fashion.



Day dressed all the way up in a sexy look cut to the thigh on one side with a cutout at the waist. It was custom Vera Wang made of actual metal. Mulligan stunned in gold Valentino couture, a midriff look with a tiny metallic top and a huge ball skirt.

With nominees scattered around the world, the red carpet was far less hectic.

EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look back at some of the most fun fashion moments from the 2021 Oscar acting nominees.



"Calm. If people were here they would know how absolutely groundbreaking calm is," said Viola Davis, dressed in a stunning white custom look with intricate cutouts in a snug bodice that fell to a princess skirt.

The designer? "Alexander McQueen, baby," Davis said.

Maria Bakalova, the breakout star of "Borat: Subsequent Movie Film," also brought princess, also in white, with a bit of subdued sparkle and a plunging neckline that fell to a tulle skirt, thanks to Louis Vuitton. She snagged a pair of stunning chandelier diamond earrings for the evening.

Regina King went for robin's egg blue Louis Vuitton with winged shoulders and silver stripe embellishments.

EMBED More News Videos

Sparkles, bows, sleeves & more! The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet dazzled.



Riz Ahmed, Leslie Odom Jr. and Daniel Kaluuya, in a Bottega Venetta tux, were among many of the guys who went without ties.

Diane Warren and Odom kicked off the carpet in Los Angeles in the two trend colors: white and gold, Warren in a Valentino tuxedo white with a sequin turtleneck and Odom in a glistening gold double-breasted tux - gold shirt included - from Brioni.

"I've never been dressed by a designer before," Warren told E!. "How cool is that?" A small Swarovski frog adorned her collar.

Odom walked the carpet with spouse Nicolette Robinson. They recently welcomed a second child.

"I am a lucky, lucky man," he said, while Robinson was grateful for no baby spit up.

PHOTOS: Best Actress Oscar dresses worn through the years


Amanda Seyfried chose vibrant red from Armani Prive, her hair in an Old Hollywood side-swept updo. It was among a slew of classic princess cuts, hers a strapless look with a plunging neckline.

Emerald Fennell, the pregnant best director nominee for "Promising Young Woman," smiled bright in a flowing spring green and pink gown. Lately, she's been making up personas to match her outfits. She topped off the look with sparkly lilac eye shadow.

"So tonight I am Susan your pottery teacher who has a business opportunity for you which is absolutely not a pyramid scheme," she said.

This pottery teacher wore Gucci.

The 9-year-old star of "Minari," Alan Kim, vamped on the carpet in his black shorts suit with high black socks, including one with horizontal white stripes. He just had a birthday and got the bike he was hoping for.

Glenn Close, nominated for "Hillbilly Elegy," paired a jewel-tone blue embellished caftan from Armani Prive with dark slacks and gloves. And she, like so many others on hand, was back in heels.

"I'm feeling great. My shoes are comfortable. It's not two miles long so that's lovely," she said.

Other stars chose elegant black for the pandemic-era Oscars. Some were in bright oranges and pinks. Nominee LaKeith Stanfield chose a custom black jumpsuit with a belt and wide-lapeled button-down underneath by Saint Laurent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelescelebrityoscarsred carpet fashionaward showsmercedes benz usa oscars fashionotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Most memorable moments from the 93rd Oscars
Glenn Close dances to 'Da Butt' during Oscars trivia game
'My Octopus Teacher' wins best documentary Oscar
Chadwick Boseman snubbed in shocking upset for Best Actor Oscar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Most memorable moments from the 93rd Oscars
Full list of 2021 Oscar winners
Indonesia search teams find submarine wreckage in ocean
6-year-old found safe after going missing from Hancock Park home
Alleged gang member arrested in fatal Riverside shooting
Chadwick Boseman snubbed in shocking upset for Best Actor Oscar
Fresno reaches settlement with family of boy killed by police
Show More
Yuh-Jung Youn becomes first Korean actor to win an Academy Award
Oscars 2021 red carpet interviews
Report: Many Americans skipping second COVID shot
Emerald Fennell wins best original screenplay
Man charged with infecting 22 people with COVID
More TOP STORIES News