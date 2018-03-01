OSCARS

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel promises 'big unscripted surprise'

EMBED </>More Videos

Returning Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel says he has big plans for the show - including a "big unscripted surprise."

Hollywood's biggest night is just days away! Returning Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel says he has big plans for the show - including a "big unscripted surprise."

Kimmel admits he obsesses over hosting the Oscars and what he will ultimately end up doing on stage. But he said he knows one thing for sure.

"There will be a big unscripted surprise in the show. That's basically all I can tell you," Kimmel said, adding that he hopes this "surprise" will take up as much time on the show as possible.

"I'm trying to make this the longest Oscars show ever," he said.

Kimmel said the audience is in for several surprises during Sunday's telecast. He's got his comedy bits ready to go, and he says he's pretty happy with things so far.

When asked if the Academy has any veto power over his jokes, Kimmel said he's the one in control - for the most part.

"They're very good about that kind of thing. They really don't mess with my jokes. As far as like a big comedy bit goes, yes, they're involved and they want to know who's going to be part of it and how it's going to work, et cetera, but as far as jokes go, no, it's pretty much up to me," he said.

Kimmel has already had several Oscar nominees on his late-night talk show. And, when it comes to what he and others might talk about on the stage at the Oscars, Kimmel said people should be allowed time to speak their minds.

"There will be times for serious moments, and I think that if somebody feels very strongly, very passionately about a subject, they should take 30 seconds and talk about it," Kimmel said.

Last year, the world was talking about the Best Picture faux pas involving the wrong envelope handed to presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty.

What did Kimmel learn last year that will make him better this year?

"I learned that we should have one set of envelopes," the host said.

Don't miss the Oscars this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsjimmy kimmelacademy awardsaward showsmovies
OSCARS
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Oscar theft suspect ordered to stand trial
Kobe Bryant rejected from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
Attorney for Oscar theft suspect to make appeal to Frances McDormand
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News