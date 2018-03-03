OSCARS

Oscars supporting role: The floral designer to the stars

HOLLYWOOD, California --
Meet floral designer to the stars, Eric Buterbaugh. When Hollywood needs the most upscale floral arrangements, Buterbaugh is the go-to guy.

As a highly sought-after florist, Buterbaugh has a long client list of A-list celebrities, a few of them being Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Moore and Naomi Campbell.

Awards season is one of Buterbaugh's busiest times of the year. Not only does he work on the floral arrangements for the Oscar parties, but everyone uses Buterbaugh's designs to send as a "thank you" or "congratulations" gift.
