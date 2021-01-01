the bachelor

Our favorite 'Bachelor' proposal dresses throughout the years

"The Bachelor" is returning soon, and we're taking this opportunity to look back at Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons of years past.

In the show, the chosen Bachelor or Bachelorette has several weeks to weed through a group of men or women to find true love, typically ending in a dream proposal.

Although not every season ends in engagement, many do! From mountain tops to breathtaking beaches, there have been some incredible proposals over the years.

These are our top five Bachelor/Bachelorette proposal dresses. You can see every proposal dress contestants have worn in the photo gallery below.



Meredith Phillips - "The Bachelorette" Season 2



During her engagement to Ian Mckee, Bachelorette Meredith Philips did a franchise-first and wore a white button-down shirt with a long, black skirt.

She paired the look with a sleek bun and statement earrings.

We love how unique this proposal outfit was!

Bachelorette Meredith Phillips get engaged to Ian Mckee - The Bachelorette Season 2

Emily Maynard - "The Bachelorette" Season 8



Bachelorette Emily Maynard chose an elegant coral dress with intricate beading for her engagement with Jef Holm.

The gown is a standout among the rest with its unique bodice and color.

Bachelorette Emily Maynard before getting engaged to Jef Holm - The Bachelorette Season 8

ABC



Vienna Girardi - "The Bachelor" Season 14



Vienna Girardi stunned in a bold teal dress for her engagement to Bachelor Jake Pavelka.

The dress featured draping chiffon that covered only one shoulder.

She paired the dress with statement gold earrings.

Bachelor Jake Pavelka gets engaged to Vienna Girardi - The Bachelor Season 14

ABC



Vanessa Grimaldi - "The Bachelor" Season 21



Vanessa Grimaldi took a classic black gown to a new level in her Season 21 engagement to Nick Viall.

The floor-length black gown featured side cut outs and a ton of sparkle.

Bachelor Nick Viall gets engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi - The Bachelor Season 21

ABC



Becca Kufrin - "The Bachelor" Season 22



Becca Kufrin looked elegant in her romantic pick of a black lace gown for her engagement to Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The black lace complimented the nude color underneath.

Kufrin's dress also featured a dramatic, plunging back.

Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. gets engaged to Becca Kufrin - The Bachelor Season 22

ABC



Don't miss the new season of "The Bachelor," premiering Monday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
