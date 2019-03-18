Best out-of-the-ordinary experiences in LA

SHIPWRECKED MDR
The historic Warehouse Restaurant in Marina Del Rey is the perfect setting for the quarterly Tiki takeover known as Shipwrecked MDR. The quirky, cool event showcases everything tiki from local L.A. artists and cocktails to music, and a day on the water. Shipwrecked was started to promote and create a space for artists that work in the tiki community to sell their wares and enjoy the company of colorful, like-minded people. Tiki, which was born in Los Angeles, is all about fantasy and exotic exploration.
https://shipwreckedmdr.com/
The Warehouse Restaurant
4499 Admiralty Way
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
https://www.mdrwarehouse.com/
DISCO DINING CLUB
Whether it's the costumed guests, kissing couples or roaming fairy-like characters, it doesn't take long to realize that Disco Dining Club is something very special. Guests are encouraged to let their freak flags fly at this totally tricked out theatrical dinner party, a favorite among creative types and the LBGTQ community. Make sure to bring an exaggerated appetite as multiple courses are served throughout the night by a gourmet chef and the drinks never stop flowing. Be sure to get on their mailing list to find out about all their fabulous events. https://www.discodiningclub.com/
THE CAULDRON BAR
The Cauldron Bar in Buena Park has that country cottage kind of feel, if said cottage was slightly haunted and full of sprits and magic! The quirky bar provides a witch-themed sanctuary for the ultimate sensory experience. Featuring a fun and unique cocktail program, local craft brews and French comfort food presented in a dark fairy tale-like, social atmosphere. Definitely worth the trip! https://www.thecauldronbar.com/
The Cauldron Bar
8028 Beach Blvd.
Buena Park, CA 90620
PETER LAI'S HIDDEN JAPANESE VILLAGE
Peter Lai's Secret Japanese Cultural Village has been a labor of love for over 33 years. After retiring in 2016, the Chinese-born Lai turned his 5,000 square foot loft in the Arts District into his dream come true, a replica of a Japanese Village. You'll not only marvel at the charming set-ups, a mix of antiques and Japanese kitsch, but you can't help but fall in love with the sweet artist who offers tours of his magical world and who might let you try on some of his very cool Japanese and Chinese costumes! For the entertainment industry looking for authentic props or location scouting, or anyone who's going to an event with an Asian theme, Peter Lai's Japanese Village is one-stop shopping and will also provide hair and makeup! To schedule a tour: Peterlai88@hotmail.com or (626) 375-2040
https://www.facebook.com/peterlaijapanesevillage
DRUNKEN LOTUS
Drunken Lotus was born from the love of yoga and wine, but don't let the name fool ya! This relaxing, social outing is designed to be a true yoga experience led by highly-skilled yoga instructors, as well as an edifying wine tasting led by an advanced sommelier. All the wines are natural, organic and vegan, all the people are friendly and all yoga skill levels are welcome. https://www.drunkenlotus.com/
GALLERY GIRLS
Gallery Girls is a Los Angeles-based company offering professional-themed drawing and painting events with costuming, music and models who command a strong presence. The Other Door Bar in North Hollywood is one of their regular venues for this creatively fun "drink and draw" outing. Galley Girls is open to everyone, but bring your A-game because these artists are super talented, pounding out mini masterpieces in a matter of minutes. https://gallerygirls.com/
The Other Door Bar
10437 Burbank Blvd
North Hollywood, CA 91601
www.theotherdoorbar.com
3-D SPACE
Down a side alley, past the murals of Viewmasters and 3-D glasses, you'll find an Echo Park hidden gem, called 3-D Space. This museum displays the history of stereoscopic visuals, also known as 3-D which dates back to 1838. Eric Kurland, the founder and CEO, is your passionate guide through this tiny museum packed with lenticulars, holograms and stereoscopic visuals - all forms of 3-D that don't require glasses, as well as numerous 3-D films that you can request to see during your tour. The museum also features many 3-D contributions by Advisory Board member, and founding member of the band Queen, Dr. Brian May, who owns the largest collection of Victorian era 3-D. Be sure to request to see Brian May's animated film, One Night In Hell and his 3-D Queen concert called, VR the Champions.
Schedule your appointment to visit 3-D Space, and be sure to make a donation to keep this little gem alive! https://ejkdreamer.wixsite.com/3-dspace
3-D Space
1200 N. Alvarado Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
GIANT RV
Hitting the road big baller style is easier than ever when you're riding in the lap of luxury in a macked-out RV! Those dreams of glamping in the great outdoors begin at Giant RV in Downey, where "giant" is no understatement. Their 110,000 square foot indoor showroom sits on about seven acres and is packed with every size recreational vehicle, at all different price points. Bring the whole family for a fun afternoon exploring RVs, complete with a popcorn station, fun photo-ops and a parts department that serves ice cream. https://www.giantrv.com/
Giant RV
11111 Florence Ave.
Downey, CA 90241
JEEPNEY
Chugging along through Historic Filipinotown in an authentic 1944 Jeepney is an experience you won't soon forget... and that's the whole idea. A former U.S. military transport vehicle from WWII, the Jeepney is a staple of Filipino public transit in the Philippines. Although extremely common in the Philippines, Jeepneys are unheard of in the U.S. Classic Hidden Hi Fi Jeepney Tours are open-air expeditions through the sights, sounds, streets, and stories of Historic Filipinotown. Pilipino Workers Center, which runs the tours, has a Jeepney that's a 1944 from Sarao Motor Company with original seating and paint, but with an updated P.A. system that cranks tunes while on your one-of-a-kind L.A. experience. Book your tour today: http://www.pwcsc.org/?page_id=28