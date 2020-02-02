award shows

'Parasite,' 'Jojo Rabbit' win top Writers Guild Awards

"Parasite" and "Jojo Rabbit" won top Writers Guild Awards for best original screenplay and best adapted screenplay, respectively.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- "Parasite" has continued its march through Hollywood's awards season by winning the best original screenplay honor at Saturday's Writers Guild Awards.

The Nazi satire "Jojo Rabbit" took home the best adapted screenplay honor.

The Writers Guild Awards were roughly a week before the Academy Awards, where both films will compete in the best picture category.

RELATED: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominations

The "Parasite" win went to Bong Joon Ho, who is also the film's director and Han Jin Won. Taika Waititi won for "Jojo Rabbit," a film he also directed and starred in.

HBO swept the top television awards, winning the drama category for "Succession," the comedy category for "Barry" and the best new series honor of "Watchmen."

The premium cable network's limited series also won the original long form prize, while FX's "Fosse/Verdon" won the adapted long form award.

Saturday's awards were handed out in concurrent ceremonies in New York and Beverly Hills, California.

RELATED: Everything we know about the 2020 Oscars

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbeverly hillslos angelesaward showsoscarsacademy awardsmovie newsaward
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AWARD SHOWS
Oscars 2020: Everything we know about the show
Cruz, Reeves & Rudolph among newly announced Oscar presenters
Teen who was told his dreadlocks violated dress code invited to Oscars
SPONSORED: Stars gather in Hollywood for the Oscar nominee luncheon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9th US case of coronavirus from China confirmed California
OC coach mourned during candlelight vigil in Huntington Beach
Man wearing fake bomb stabs 2 in London and is shot to death
How the 49ers and the Chiefs match up in the Super Bowl
Good Samaritans help pedestrian struck on 110 Freeway in LA: VIDEO
Driver, 16, slams into Simi Valley home after high-speed chase
Firefighters describe heroic rescue during West LA apartment fire
Show More
Surf City Marathon in OC honors helicopter crash victims
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring
'Not forgotten:' LeBron James delivers heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant
Villaraigosa endorses Bloomberg for Democratic nomination
Law enforcement officials call on Congress to act on 'ghost guns'
More TOP STORIES News