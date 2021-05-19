Arts & Entertainment

Paul Mooney, pioneering comedian and actor, dies after suffering heart attack at 79

By Jake Coyle, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Paul Mooney, pioneering comedian and actor, dies at 79

Paul Mooney, a boundary-pushing comedian who was Richard Pryor's longtime writing partner and whose sage, incisive musings on racism and American life made him a revered figure in stand-up, has died. He was 79.

Cassandra Williams, Mooney's publicist, said he died Wednesday morning at his home in Oakland, California, from a heart attack.

Mooney's friendship and collaboration with Pryor began in 1968 and lasted until Pryor's death in 2005. Together, they confronted racism perhaps more directly than it ever had been before onstage. Mooney chronicled their partnership in his 2007 memoir "Black Is the New White."

Mooney wasn't as widely known as Pryor, but his influence on comedy was ubiquitous. As head writer on "In Living Color," Mooney helped create and inspire the Homey D. Clown character. He played the future-foretelling Negrodamus on "Chappelle's Show."

Mooney was also an actor who played Sam Cooke in 1978's "The Buddy Holly Story" and Junebug in Spike Lee's 2000 film "Bamboozled."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityactorcomedianobituary
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Windows of Riverside County restaurant, multiple parked cars shot
Apparent pro-Palestinian protesters fight with diners outside LA restaurant
Billy Porter reveals he's been living with HIV for years
Shaquille O'Neal claims he saw UFO in California in 1997
Demi Lovato says they are nonbinary, changes pronouns
Queen Mary in danger of capsizing not repaired soon, report finds
St. Louis man who waved gun at demonstrators announces Senate run
Show More
Suspect on loose after stabbing at El Pollo Loco in Hollywood
Man on bike sought for groping woman near CSUN campus
Woman details alleged 2003 rape by Danny Masterson
Tesla driver ticketed for sleeping while on autopilot, police say
Israeli airstrikes kill 6, level large family home in Gaza
More TOP STORIES News