Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Happy hour art exhibition

Holiday festivities at ICA Los Angeles

"Shell Of A Woman" at Dynasty Typewriter

Visit the Museum of Tolerance

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Los Angeles this week, from holiday art festivities to museum exhibitions.---On Friday, swing by the LA Institute of Contemporary Art for a happy hour tour of Royal Flush -- the first solo museum exhibition of Chicago-born artist Nina Chanel Abney, according to the museum's website . Light refreshments will follow the event.Friday, Dec. 14, 5:30-7 p.m.Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. Seventh St.FreeSunday afternoon, return to the institute for a holiday family event featuring art workshops, live paintings, exhibition tours, music (courtesy of DJ Wylde Flower), and festive food and drink.Sunday, Dec. 16, 2-5 p.m.Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. Seventh St.FreePerformance and Video artist Dynasty Handbag (aka Jibz Cameron) presents "Shell Of A Woman" -- an expert powerpoint lecture on the"10 Greatest Works Of Art" courtesy of the internet.According to Eventbrite , Professor Bags will "explain" the work's origins "which naturally devolve into semi-autobiographical/insane narratives peppered with songs, dance numbers and psychedelic inner monologuing."Sunday, Dec. 16, 8-9:30 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$20 (General Admission); $25 (At The Door)Last but not least, visit the Museum of Tolerance this week to experience interactive exhibits on the Holocaust including a guided, 70-minute sound-and-light presentation recreating Nazi-occupied Europe. ,Monday, Dec. 10-Friday, Dec. 14. Sever ticket times are available.9786 W. Pico Blvd., Beverlywood$18.50 (40 percent discount off regular price).