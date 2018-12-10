ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Museum of Tolerance | Photo: Anita Y./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Los Angeles this week, from holiday art festivities to museum exhibitions.

On Friday, swing by the LA Institute of Contemporary Art for a happy hour tour of Royal Flush -- the first solo museum exhibition of Chicago-born artist Nina Chanel Abney, according to the museum's website. Light refreshments will follow the event.

When: Friday, Dec. 14, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. Seventh St.
Price: Free
Sunday afternoon, return to the institute for a holiday family event featuring art workshops, live paintings, exhibition tours, music (courtesy of DJ Wylde Flower), and festive food and drink.
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. Seventh St.
Price: Free
Performance and Video artist Dynasty Handbag (aka Jibz Cameron) presents "Shell Of A Woman" -- an expert powerpoint lecture on the"10 Greatest Works Of Art" courtesy of the internet.

According to Eventbrite, Professor Bags will "explain" the work's origins "which naturally devolve into semi-autobiographical/insane narratives peppered with songs, dance numbers and psychedelic inner monologuing."

When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Price: $20 (General Admission); $25 (At The Door)
Last but not least, visit the Museum of Tolerance this week to experience interactive exhibits on the Holocaust including a guided, 70-minute sound-and-light presentation recreating Nazi-occupied Europe. ,

When: Monday, Dec. 10-Friday, Dec. 14. Sever ticket times are available.
Where: 9786 W. Pico Blvd., Beverlywood
Price: $18.50 (40 percent discount off regular price).
