Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Happy hour art exhibition
On Friday, swing by the LA Institute of Contemporary Art for a happy hour tour of Royal Flush -- the first solo museum exhibition of Chicago-born artist Nina Chanel Abney, according to the museum's website. Light refreshments will follow the event.
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. Seventh St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Holiday festivities at ICA Los Angeles
Sunday afternoon, return to the institute for a holiday family event featuring art workshops, live paintings, exhibition tours, music (courtesy of DJ Wylde Flower), and festive food and drink.
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. Seventh St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
"Shell Of A Woman" at Dynasty Typewriter
Performance and Video artist Dynasty Handbag (aka Jibz Cameron) presents "Shell Of A Woman" -- an expert powerpoint lecture on the"10 Greatest Works Of Art" courtesy of the internet.
According to Eventbrite, Professor Bags will "explain" the work's origins "which naturally devolve into semi-autobiographical/insane narratives peppered with songs, dance numbers and psychedelic inner monologuing."
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Price: $20 (General Admission); $25 (At The Door)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Visit the Museum of Tolerance
Last but not least, visit the Museum of Tolerance this week to experience interactive exhibits on the Holocaust including a guided, 70-minute sound-and-light presentation recreating Nazi-occupied Europe. ,
When: Monday, Dec. 10-Friday, Dec. 14. Sever ticket times are available.
Where: 9786 W. Pico Blvd., Beverlywood
Price: $18.50 (40 percent discount off regular price).
Click here for more details, and to score this deal