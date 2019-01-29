Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Selene Luna - 'Pretty Special'
On Saturday, Selene Luna will perform a one-hour stand-up comedy routine, featuring her perspective on being a little person. The show will be filmed live and is directed by Margaret Cho.
When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place
Price: $20 (general admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'DESSART': A Taste of All Kinds of Art Exhibition
Also on Saturday, prepare your palate and take in a multimedia art exhibit, featuring live performances, a DJ, body painting and desserts for sale. The first 50 RSVPs to arrive score a free dessert or enamel pin. GT's Kombucha will be giving away three cases of Kombucha to lucky winners. Bring your own bottle.
When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 7-11 p.m.
Where: 939 E. 31st St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to reserve your spot
Jerome Bel Dance: 'Gala'
Also on Saturday, take in Jerome Bel's "Gala" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Local dancers and even amateurs participate in an all-inclusive dance repertoire.
When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m.
Where: The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway
Price: $15-$30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Heather Woodward is UnCastable'
Finally, this Thursday, allow Heather Woodward to entertain you with her comedy, singing and dancing, in this sketch act exploring why she never gets cast after auditioning. Woodward, a transplant from New York, is a comedian and writer at the Upright Citizens Brigade theater.
When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 8:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, 5419 Sunset Blvd.
Price: $7
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets