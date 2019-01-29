Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Selene Luna - 'Pretty Special'

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Los Angeles this week, from comedy to dance.---On Saturday, Selene Luna will perform a one-hour stand-up comedy routine, featuring her perspective on being a little person. The show will be filmed live and is directed by Margaret Cho.Saturday, Feb. 2, 7-8:30 p.m.Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place$20 (general admission)Also on Saturday, prepare your palate and take in a multimedia art exhibit, featuring live performances, a DJ, body painting and desserts for sale. The first 50 RSVPs to arrive score a free dessert or enamel pin. GT's Kombucha will be giving away three cases of Kombucha to lucky winners. Bring your own bottle.Saturday, Feb. 2, 7-11 p.m.939 E. 31st St.FreeAlso on Saturday, take in Jerome Bel's "Gala" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Local dancers and even amateurs participate in an all-inclusive dance repertoire.Saturday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m.The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway$15-$30Finally, this Thursday, allow Heather Woodward to entertain you with her comedy, singing and dancing, in this sketch act exploring why she never gets cast after auditioning. Woodward, a transplant from New York, is a comedian and writer at the Upright Citizens Brigade theater.Thursday, Jan. 31, 8:30-9:30 p.m.Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, 5419 Sunset Blvd.$7