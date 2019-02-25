Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Hey America, Hey!

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up four artsy events around Los Angeles this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a talk show parody to a conversation about celebrated African-American artist Romare Bearden.---The comedy show "Hey America, Hey!" pokes fun at entertainment news and daytime talk shows as Skip, Perry and a cast of characters spread gossip, conduct interviews and more.This Wednesday, expect a post-Oscars roundtable with special guests, as well as an interview with actor Paul Walter Hauser, who recently appeared in "I, Tonya" and "BlacKkKlansman."Wednesday, Feb. 27, 8-9 p.m.Comedy Central Stage, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd.FreeThe monthly drag show "Room Service" returns to Riviera 31 this Thursday evening. Diana Dzhaketov, Sasha Colby, Melissa Befierce and more drag queens will strut their stuff for the 21+ crowd.Thursday, Feb. 28, 9:30 p.m.- Friday, March 1, 1:30 a.m.Riviera 31, 8555 Beverly Blvd.$0-10Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Open House, which supports the growth of LA's house dance and music community, this Saturday night. The dance party wraps up a week of events celebrating club culture.The night's featured DJs will include Juliet Mendoza, Dirty Soap, Ritchie Ramirez, Jose Marquez, Brooklyn Terry and more. Proceeds from the event will support Open House's 2019 programming.Saturday, March 2, 9 p.m.Downtown LA (secret location to be announced day of the event)$20-$30Mary Schmidt Campbell, president of Spelman College and author of "An American Odyssey: The Life and Work of Romare Bearden," will discuss the African-American artist best known for his cartoons, collages and paintingscelebrating African-American cultural history.Campbell is the former director of The Studio Museum in Harlem, which presented a Bearden retrospective in 1991.Sunday, March 3, 6-8 p.m.California African American Museum, 600 State Dr.Free