ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Performing arts events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Stefany Andrade/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of live music and comedy, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artistic events in Los Angeles this week -- from an appearance by "Broad City" co-creator Ilana Glazer to a violin concerti set to live animations.

---

Ilana Glazer at Dynasty Typewriter





Actress and comedian Ilana Glazer takes the stage at Dynasty Typewriter this Tuesday night. Glazer is best known for co-creating and co-starring in Comedy Central's hit show "Broad City."

When: Tuesday, Jan. 8, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Princess Party' at Comedy Central Stage





Princess Party is a structured improv show set at a children's birthday party written by improvisers Lauren Howard Hayes and Hannah Pilkes. All are invited to the wealthiest home in LA where Snow White and Alice of P.P. Princess Parties will entertain you with stories, games, face painting and more.
When: Tuesday, Jan. 8, 8-9 p.m.
Where: Comedy Central Stage, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Vivaldi's 'The Four Seasons' Live Animation Concert at The Aratani Theatre





Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" Live Animation Concert is a multimedia artistic collaboration between Japan House Los Angeles and the music programs of Tokyo University of the Arts and the University of Southern California. While the students and faculty play the four violin concerti, an artificial intelligence program will synchronize animated films to the music. This free event marks the production's North American premiere.

When: Sunday, Jan. 13, 5-7 p.m.
Where: The Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wild Horses at Dynasty Typewriter





Long-form improv team Wild Horses is set to bring its comedic chops to the Dynasty Typewriter stage this Sunday night. Four performers will chat with a special guest over wine then perform an improvised show based on the conversation.

When: Sunday, Jan. 13, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Price: $20-$25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
