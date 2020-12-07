LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's finally safe to enter the water as the last shark from the 1975 "Jaws" film has found a new home. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures installed the full scale model nicknamed "Bruce the Shark" to be a part of its permanent collection on November 20.
"Bruce" has had a long journey since its appearance in the Oscar-winning film. After the Jaws release it was casted in fiberglass for photo opportunities at Universal Studios Hollywood until 1990 when it found its way to Nathan Adlen's family's junkyard business in Sun Valley, California. In 2016, the Academy Museum acquired the shark model through a contribution by Nathan Adlen.
"It's been a long journey for Bruce since he was acquired in 2016, and we couldn't be happier to welcome him to his new home," said Bill Kramer, Director and President of the Academy Museum.
Once acquired by the museum, the shark underwent a major makeover by special effects and make-up artist Greg Nicotero. The Academy Museum then had to undergo the complex task of moving the massive object on site. Bruce was so large in fact, that it couldn't fit in the museum's elevators. Instead, a team removed two panels from the building's glass wall and craned it in. It was worth it though, as the shark model is now impressively suspended 30 feet above the third floor for future guests to see.
"We look forward to our opening when museum visitors can engage with our exhibitions, experience our beautiful Renzo Piano-designed building, and come face to face with one of the most iconic characters in film history."
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is set to open in April 2021, following the next Academy Awards. To check out the museum's other exhibits, see its website academymuseum.org/exhibitions.
PHOTOS: Surviving "Jaws" shark finds home at Academy Museum
1 / 8
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News