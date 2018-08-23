Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother

Pink is known for her jaw dropping acrobatics and high energy performances, but it was no act when she stopped her show in Australia to comfort a fan.Leah Murphy, 14, attended Pink's show in Brisbane Monday night.Leah's mother was a huge Pink fan. She was supposed to go the concert with Leah but died in June.Leah held up a sign about her mother at the show and it got Pink's attention. She went into the crowd and gave Leah a hug.Leah's aunt said the hug has lifted the teen's spirits during a difficult time.