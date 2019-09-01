Arts & Entertainment

Pitbull cancels concert at LA County Fair due to Hurricane Dorian

Singer Pitbull performs on stage at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, May 12, 2019. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Singer Pitbull has canceled a concert that had been scheduled for Sunday night at the Los Angeles County Fair because of Hurricane Dorian.

The Miami-based artist has chosen to stay in Florida as the hurricane hits to care for the safety of his family, according to a statement from the county fair.

The concert has been rescheduled to Sept. 12.

"We're sorry to disappoint fans, but are excited to hit the stage on the new rescheduled date," Pitbull wrote on Twitter.



The fair says refunds are available by contacting Ticketmaster at (800) 653-8000 or the Fair box office at (909) 865-4070

Anyone who had tickets to the show can still use their ticket to visit the county fair on Sunday. They also can use the ticket for admission to the Sept. 12 rescheduled concert.
