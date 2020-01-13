Arts & Entertainment

Garcetti, Longoria set to announce plan to increase Latino representation in media

By
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and actress Eva Longoria are set to announce on Monday a new initiative to increase Latino representation in the entertainment industry.

The Latinx Access (LA) Collab initiative aims to connect performers, executives and creators to opportunities in Hollywood.

A study from USC last year found Latinos are vastly underrepresented in the film industry. Despite making up 18% of the U.S. population, the study found only 3% of the top-grossing films from 2007 to 2018 had Latino actors in lead or co-lead roles.

Only 4.5% of all speaking characters were Latino, according to the study. Behind the camera, 4% of directors of the 1,200 films were Latino.

Garcetti and Longoria are scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. at the Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory for the announcement, which comes on the same day as nominations for the 2020 Oscars are announced.
