ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Wild hearts can't be broken: P!nk's Grammy performance captures essence of Time's Up movement

Pink performs "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Danny Clemens
NEW YORK --
There were no acrobatics, backup dancers or special effects when P!nk took the stage to perform "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" at the Grammy Awards. All it took for the 38-year-old songstress to bring down the house was a white T-shirt and jeans, a sign language interpreter, her voice and a powerfully timely song.

Her performance of "Wild Hearts" spoke directly to the resilience of the Time's Up movement and the broader cultural reckoning with gender issues, sexual misconduct and inclusivity.

"There's not enough rope to tie me down. There's not enough tape to shut this mouth," the chorus begins. "The stones you throw can make me bleed, but I won't stop until we're free. Wild hearts can't be broken."

In stark contrast to her other celebrated Grammys performances (think "Glitter in the Air" in 2010), P!nk stayed firmly on the ground and at her microphone for the entire performance, using only her voice and her message to wow the audience into a standing ovation.

She was accompanied by sign language interpreter Jenese Portee, also clad in matching jeans in a white T-shirt.

P!nk's performance was just a part of the larger conversation surrounding equality and opportunity during the show. In an homage to their film peers decked out in black at the Golden Globes, many artists wore white roses to the show in support of Time's Up.

Critics also viewed this year's nominations as giving rap artists overdue recognition. Kendrick Lamar had picked up five awards by the end of the telecast's first hour and is still up for record of the year alongside colleagues Childish Gambino and Jay-Z.

While accepting her award for best new artist, winner Alessia Cara discussed the importance of creating equal opportunities for all regardless of "popularity contests" and politics.

"Thank you to my parents and my brother for believing in me," she said, urging the crowd to "support real music and real artists because everyone deserves the same shot."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentgrammy awardaward showsmusic newssexual misconductperforming artsbuzzworthywhat's trending
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Jennifer Garner receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Asia Argento settled sex assault complaint, report says
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
Parents fight proposed flight plans at Hollywood Burbank Airport
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Show More
Banning school dean accused of trying to lure underage boy
Mom speaks out about son's death after OC doc found guilty of sober-home scam
Ant invasion hits SoCal homes
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
More News