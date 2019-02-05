ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Pop music events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Gianni Scognamiglio/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for the top pop music events to check out this week? From a ladies night of soulful music to a 90s-themed Valentine's Day party, this week's event lineup offers plenty of options.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

SoulfulofNoise Ladies Night





SoCal's best indie artists come together for the ultimate ladies night. This free concert promises a night of soulful song. Bring packs of socks to donate to the Grow Skid Row Charity Sock Drive for those who experience homelessness in Los Angeles.

When: Friday, February 8, 8 p.m.-midnight
Where: Lucky Strike, 6801 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

You Had To Be There.





Everyone will be saying, "You had to be there," so you won't want to miss this party. This is a phone-free environment where the focus is on unplugging and being in the moment. Guests will place their phones in pouches that they will carry with them throughout the night. This event is for ages 21 and over.

When: Saturday, February 9, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Los Globos, 3040 Sunset Blvd.
Price: Free (w/RSVP); $20 (GA Tier 2 Speed Pass)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Be Kind, Rewind 90s Valentine's Day!





Celebrate Valentine's Day early with the ultimate 90s throwback! From DJs playing the hits of the 90s to 90s-themed giveaways, it'll be a 90s night to remember. Dress up as your favorite 90s celebrity couple to be eligible for a prize.

When: Saturday, February 9, 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
Where: R Bar, 3331 W. 8th St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
The best sports and fitness events in Los Angeles this week
The best community and culture events in Los Angeles this week
The best film events in Los Angeles this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
OC plane crash: Pilot's false credentials ID'd him as ex-cop
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
Latest storm drops snow on local mountains, light rain across SoCal
Dodgers fan killed after being struck by foul ball in 2018
Healthy eating taught in free classes at Glendale hospital
CHP monitoring Grapevine as snow expected at lower elevations
US Coast Guard seizes 17 tons of cocaine worth $466 million
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
Show More
SoCal storm topples massive trees in Culver City and Palms
Boy bullied over Trump name to be president's SOTU guest
Donut Man's famous strawberry doughnuts are back
BRRR! Mammoth clobbered with 10 feet of new snow
Liam Neeson clarifies comments about racist revenge plot
More News