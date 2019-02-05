Pop music events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

SoulfulofNoise Ladies Night

You Had To Be There.

Be Kind, Rewind 90s Valentine's Day!

Looking for the top pop music events to check out this week? From a ladies night of soulful music to a 90s-themed Valentine's Day party, this week's event lineup offers plenty of options.---SoCal's best indie artists come together for the ultimate ladies night. This free concert promises a night of soulful song. Bring packs of socks to donate to the Grow Skid Row Charity Sock Drive for those who experience homelessness in Los Angeles.Friday, February 8, 8 p.m.-midnightLucky Strike, 6801 Hollywood Blvd.FreeEveryone will be saying, "You had to be there," so you won't want to miss this party. This is a phone-free environment where the focus is on unplugging and being in the moment. Guests will place their phones in pouches that they will carry with them throughout the night. This event is for ages 21 and over.Saturday, February 9, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.Los Globos, 3040 Sunset Blvd.Free (w/RSVP); $20 (GA Tier 2 Speed Pass)Celebrate Valentine's Day early with the ultimate 90s throwback! From DJs playing the hits of the 90s to 90s-themed giveaways, it'll be a 90s night to remember. Dress up as your favorite 90s celebrity couple to be eligible for a prize.Saturday, February 9, 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m.R Bar, 3331 W. 8th St.Free