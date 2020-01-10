Arts & Entertainment

Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: On the red carpet for 2 New York film award galas

NEW YORK -- It's award season and as we countdown to the Oscars, two big ceremonies took place in New York City - the New York Film Critics Circle and National Board of Review galas.

Both galas brought out a cavalcade of celebrities including stars Brad Pitt, Ben Stiller, and Renee Zellweger, and directors Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, and Bong Joon-ho.

With Sandy Kenyon on assignment, Jo Trupp of Glam Lab caught up with some of those celebs on the red carpet ahead of both shows.

Don't miss the 92nd Oscars on Sunday, February 9, on ABC. Join us on the morning of Monday, January 13, for Oscars nominations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityoscarsacademy awards
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: One-on-one interview with Joe Biden
Iran denies missile hit plane, calls on West to share evidence
OC Uber driver arrested for alleged sexual assault of passenger
Mexico volcano erupts, sending ash plume into sky
Man accused of randomly pushing pedestrian under truck in downtown LA found incompetent
DUI suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash in Claremont
2 suspects arrested in US in connection with Mexico border killings
Show More
Sheila E. donates drum set to band that had gear stolen in OC
Fatal crash shuts down WB 60 Fwy in City of Industry
26 bags of body parts found in western Mexico ravine
Taco Bell giving workers raises, new benefits
Visalia couple baited thieves, recorded beating them with bat, police say
More TOP STORIES News