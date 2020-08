HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Mom-to-be Katy Perry has plenty of reasons to "Smile" these days. Not only is she about to give birth to a new daughter, she's also delivering a new album to her fans.Perry released a new video for the single and title track, "Smile." The talented performer transforms herself into a clown and plays a circus-themed video game in the video.Perry sings, "I'm thankful, Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful! Gotta say it's really been a while. But now I got back that smile."It ends with Katy smashing the pie in her face!This is Perry's fifth studio album. It is set to hit shelves and digital retailers on August 28.