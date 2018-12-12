WEDNESDAY, DEC. 12

Your favorite holiday classics are on ABC from now until we ring in 2019.Fan favoritewill air early in December and re-air as we get closer to the big day. The line-up also includes, new episodes ofand a magical holiday celebration at the Disney theme parks.Here's the ABC line-up for 25 Days of Christmas.- "Yippee Ki Yay Melon Farmer" - Much to Beverly's chagrin, Barry is thrilled that he gets to celebrate Christmas now that he is engaged to Lainey. Meanwhile, Murray's brother Marvin (guest star Dan Fogler returns) makes a promise to Adam with a surprising outcome. (8:00-8:30 p.m.)- "Saving Christmas" - Katie strives to keep her long-separated parents apart when her father, Marty (Patrick Duffy), arrives in time to surprise the Otto family for Christmas. Anna-Kat does her best to help Trip win Taylor back but has a hard time getting past a very persistent Pierce (Milo Manheim). Meanwhile, Oliver thinks no one will remember him as the mask-wearing villain in the school's production of "The Nutcracker" but quickly takes center stage when a series of mishaps damages his costume. (8:30-9:00 p.m.)- "Stuck in a Moment" - Hayley wants to give the family a Christmas gift they will never forget if she can just figure out the perfect time. Meanwhile, Claire is mad that Phil has once again borrowed the family Christmas tree for a house-showing; and Jay, Gloria and Joe have to deal with some unwelcome visitors over the holidays. (9:00-9:31 p.m.)- "The Magic Box" - When Owen shows up unexpectedly on Christmas Eve with a gift for Angie, she desperately seeks out help from Will to find a present for Owen last minute. While doing so, Angie learns how bad Will is at giving Sophie good Christmas presents, or so it seems. While Graham begins to doubt the existence of Santa Claus altogether, the group worries Miggy may still believe in him. Meanwhile, Douglas invites Poppy, who is dealing with her first Christmas without Rory, to compete in a series of cutthroat Christmas-themed competitions. (9:31-10:00 p.m.)- Winter Finale - "christmas wishlist" - With the holidays quickly approaching, Delilah struggles with telling Sophie and Danny about her pregnancy; and although Jon's absence makes this time of year especially difficult, the gang comes together to help the Dixons embrace the Christmas spirit. (10:00-11:00 p.m.)- Walt Disney Animation Studios brings you a half-hour holiday special tale of an elite unit of elves known as Prep & Landing. After working tirelessly on Prep & Landing for 227 years, an elf named Wayne is upset when he doesn't receive an expected promotion to be the Director of Naughty List Intelligence. Instead, Magee, the North Pole Christmas Eve Command Center Coordinator (NPCECCC for short), partners Wayne with Lanny, an idealistic rookie who has an undying enthusiasm for Christmas. During their Christmas Eve mission, Wayne and Lanny encounter unexpected challenges that push them to their limits. Will the elves be able to guide Dasher, Dancer and the rest of the reindeer pulling Santa's sleigh through a raging snowstorm to ensure a merry Christmas for all? (8:00-8:30 p.m.)- The yuletide adventures of Christmas elves Lanny and Wayne continue. With the Big 2-5 fast approaching, Wayne and Lanny must race to recover classified North Pole technology that has fallen into the hands of a computer-hacking Naughty Kid! Desperate to prevent Christmas from descending into chaos, Wayne seeks out the foremost Naughty Kid expert to aid in the mission, a bombastic member of the Coal Elf Brigade who also happens to be his estranged brother, Noel. (8:30-9:00 p.m.)THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: HOLIDAY EDITION - "Cookie and Bread Week" - It's sugar, spice and everything nice this holiday season when the bakers return to the tent for cookie and pastry weeks on "The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition" (9:00-11:00 p.m.)- "Cousin Eddie" - The battle begins between mother and son when Eddie informs Jessica that he wants to spend Christmas with friend Nicole in New York. But Jessica insists that tradition prevails and he needs to spend the holiday with the family, so he does everything within his power to try and get her to crack and allow him to go. Meanwhile, Louis and Evan do their best to try and help an overwhelmed Emery decide on which one of his numerous friends to invite to the family's Christmas Eve dinner. (8:00-8:30 p.m.)- "J-I--JINGLE T-H--THON" - A Christmas tree fire leads Maya to tell a small lie with big consequences. Meanwhile, Ray struggles to live in Pepper's shadow as Dylan twists the knife, and JJ encourages Kenneth to stand up to his sisters (guest stars Niecy Nash and Lisa Leslie), on the holiday episode of "Speechless." (8:30-9:00 p.m.)- "603/604" - (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/3/18) (8:00-10:00 p.m.)- The ABC Television Network will air the Rodgers & Hammerstein cinematic treasure "The Sound of Music." Celebrate the Oscar-winning classic with popular favorites "Edelweiss," "My Favorite Things," "Climb Every Mountain," "Do-Re-Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," "The Lonely Goatherd" and "The Sound of Music." (7:00-11:00 p.m.)- Season Finale - "605/606" - "The Great Christmas Light Fight" showcases the most spectacular and over-the-top Christmas displays in America. (8:00-10:00 p.m.)- ABC NEWS - Hosted by "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts and conceived by ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, "The Year in Memoriam 2018" celebrates the legendary stars and icons the world lost this year and the legacies they left behind. Roberts and Kimmel join forces once again for a unique tribute to learn more about these beloved stars, through stories shared by those closest to them, including Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Smokey Robinson and Kelly Clarkson reflecting on the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin; Cindy McCain, Joe Lieberman and Lindsey Graham honoring politician and war hero John McCain; Loni Anderson, Marilu Henner, Lee Corso and John Schneider celebrating the iconic Burt Reynolds; Benedict Cumberbatch, Hank Azaria and Neil deGrasse Tyson memorializing physicist and pop-culture icon Stephen Hawking, as well as Jeb Bush, Reba McEntire and Condoleezza Rice remembering the former first lady Barbara Bush. (10:00-11:00 p.m.)- (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/29/18) (8:00-8:30 p.m.)- DreamWorks Animation's "Shrek the Halls," a half-hour of entertainment starring America's favorite ogre and his friends, features the voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and Antonio Banderas. Just when Shrek thought he could finally sit back, relax and enjoy his happily ever after with his new family, the most joyous of all holidays arrives. It's Christmas Eve and everyone is filled with holiday cheer - except for Shrek. He isn't exactly the picture of yuletide joy, but for the sake of Fiona and the kids, he tries to get into the spirit of things as only an ogre can. Unfortunately, everyone seems to have their own ideas about what Christmas is all about, so when Donkey, Puss In Boots, Gingerbread Man and the whole gang try to join in on the fun, Shrek's plans for a cozy family celebration end up spiraling into one truly unforgettable Christmas. (8:30-9:00 p.m.)- (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/6/18) (8:00-9:00 p.m.)- Season Finale - "Semi-Final and Final" - Six bakers remain for another week of decadent and delicious challenges, but in the end, only one will be named "America's Best Amateur Baker" on "The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition." (9:00-11:00 p.m.)- "I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown!" centers on ReRun, the lovable but ever-skeptical younger brother of Linus and Lucy. It's Christmas vacation and, as usual, ReRun's big sister is stressing him out, so he decides to turn to his best friend, Snoopy, for amusement and holiday cheer. However, his faithful but unpredictable beagle companion has plans of his own, giving ReRun reason to ask Snoopy to invite his canine brother, Spike, for a visit. The cast of "I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown!" includes Jimmy Bennett as ReRun, Adam Taylor Gordon as Charlie Brown, Ashley Rose Orr as Lucy Van Pelt, Corey Padnos as Linus Van Pelt, Hannah Leigh Dworkin as Sally, Nick Price as Schroeder, Jake Miner as Pig Pen/Franklin, Kaitlyn Maggio as the little girl and Bill Melendez as Snoopy. (8:00-9:00 p.m.)- "607 - All Stars" - (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/10/18) (9:00-10:00 p.m.)- (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/10/18) (8:00-10:00 p.m.)- (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/13/18) (8:00-8:30 p.m.)- (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/13/18) (8:30-9:00 p.m.)- ABC NEWS - "The Year: 2018" is an entertaining two-hour look at the most iconic and memorable moments of 2018. Hosted by Robin Roberts and the award-winning team of ABC News anchors including George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, Amy Robach and David Muir, "The Year: 2018" brings audiences a news-filled, star-studded look at the most unforgettable and unbelievable moments of the year. The eighth annual network special will deliver an eye-opening, uplifting and often hilarious look at the year's biggest names, hottest trends and lowest moments. (9:00-11:00 p.m.)- The 1991 classic animated film features an epic adventure with Belle, Beast and all the characters you love and the music you'll never forget. (8:00-10:00 p.m.)- This Christmas, Disney Parks celebrates the joy of the season as hosts Jordan Fisher and Sarah Hyland share this magical holiday tradition with families around the globe. Co-hosted by Jesse Palmer, the Christmas Day celebration will be merrier than ever before, bringing together the adored Christmas Day parade, special musical performances, surprise celebrity guests and heartwarming family stories to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Joining the festivities as parade correspondents are Freeform's "grown-ish" actor Trevor Jackson and star of Freeform's upcoming series "Good Trouble," Cierra Ramirez. (10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST, 9:00-11:00 a.m. CST/MST/PST; airtimes vary, check listings)- The ABC Television Network and the PEANUTS gang will ring in the new year with the animated PEANUTS special "Happy New Year, Charlie Brown," created by late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, along with "She's a Good Skate, Charlie Brown." In "Happy New Year, Charlie Brown," the PEANUTS gang is ringing in 1986, and Marcie and Peppermint Patty are throwing a big New Year's Eve bash. Charlie Brown plans to celebrate the holiday by curling up with a big book that weighs nearly as much as he does, Tolstoy's "War and Peace." The book's weight doesn't stop him from lugging it to Lucy's pre-party dance class, where he cuts a mean rug with a rollicking Patty. With just 1131 pages to go, Charlie Brown takes another break, this time for the party, and summons the courage to invite his true love, the little red-haired girl. She doesn't respond, but hapless Chuck shows up anyway - with Tolstoy in tow. Then, he settles down with the book - on a porch swing in a snowstorm - and in so doing, misses the evening's big surprise. In "She's a Good Skate, Charlie Brown," disaster strikes as Peppermint Patty heads to her first major ice-skating competition with coach Snoopy and faithful companion, Marcie, by her side. As always, the unassuming Woodstock flies in to save the day. (8:00-9:00 p.m.)- It's Rudolph to the rescue when Happy, the Baby New Year, goes missing, in "Rudolph's Shiny New Year," the classic Rankin/Bass stop-motion animated holiday special. Father Time asks the most famous reindeer of all, Rudolph, to find the next Baby New Year before midnight on New Year's Eve. Red Skelton narrates and voices Father Time, while Frank Gorshin and Morey Amsterdam also provide voices for characters. (9:00-10:00 p.m.)- Ranked as the No. 1 music special of 2017, "Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" returns this year, marking the 47th anniversary of America's largest celebration of the year and the most watched annual New Year's tradition. The special will include 5 hours of special performances and reports on New Year's celebrations from around the globe. Ryan Seacrest will serve as host and executive producer of the prime-time festivities and lead the traditional countdown to midnight from Times Square in New York City, as he has for the last 13 years, with live onsite reporting from actress and comedian Jenny McCarthy. Performers will be announced soon. (Beginning at 8 p.m.)