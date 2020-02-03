Arts & Entertainment

Road closures in effect as Hollywood Boulevard transforms into Oscars red carpet

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The countdown to the Oscars has started and preparations are underway in Hollywood, where several road closures are in effect ahead of next Sunday's big night.

On Sunday, crews set up the pre-show stages, press risers and the iconic red carpet runway.

Road closures include Hollywood Boulevard from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue. For a full list of closures, including pedestrian restrictions, click here.

All road closures will be lifted by 6 a.m. on Feb. 12.

The 92nd Academy Awards starts at 5 p.m. on ABC7, followed by after-party coverage, Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. and "On the Red Carpet: After Dark."
