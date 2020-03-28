Prince Harry and Meghan Markle move to LA from Canada, reports say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For those of you who wish you could be closer to the royals, you might be in luck.
Sources tell People magazine Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved from Canada to Los Angeles, which is Markle's hometown.
It comes after Disney announced the Duchess of Sussex is working on her first post-royal job narrating a documentary entitled, "Elephant," which will be released next Friday on Disney+.
