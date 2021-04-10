Remembering DMX: Private, public memorial in the works for fallen rapper, family spokesperson says

The Grammy-nominated performer died after suffering "catastrophic cardiac arrest," according to a statement from the hospital in White Plains, New York. He was rushed there from his home April 2.
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano is recommending the public memorial to be held at Yonkers Raceway, which is the largest outdoor venue in the city that can seat over 7,000 people. That number would be scaled down dramatically with COVID-19 state regulations.
Currently, live harness racing is taking place at Yonkers Raceway without fans in attendance -- only essential personnel and owners are permitted on the track.
Meanwhile, marquees at Madison Square Garden and Apollo Theater showed tributes to DMX.
Rest in Peace New York’s own, DMX. pic.twitter.com/TDp3ydA5x2— MSG (@TheGarden) April 10, 2021
🌹REST IN PEACE X— apollotheater (@ApolloTheater) April 10, 2021
EARL ‘DMX’ SIMMONS
DECEMBER 18, 1970 - APRIL 9, 2021 pic.twitter.com/DtBSb5p4ye
Many took to social media to show their grief and support as well.
His family's statement said DMX, whose birth name was Earl Simmons, died with relatives by his side after several days on life support.
