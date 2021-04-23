Oscars 2021: Producers flip Oscar norm upside down, ask fans to embrace tagline 'Bring Your Movie Love'

Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- For the 92 previous Oscar celebrations, people more-or-less knew what to expect. Because of 14 months of dealing with the pandemic, producers of the 2021 edition decided all bets were off - and they promise Oscars 2021, more than any other, will be unique.Producers Jesse Collins, Stacy Sher and Steven Soderbergh knew they had to flip Oscar upside down to pull off this year's ceremony. They chose a brand new location: Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles. And for a theme, they decided to focus on the tagline, "Bring Your Movie Love" as a way to ask the audience to watch the show with fresh eyes, an open heart... and affection for movie-making."I want them to feel like 'Oh I can't wait to go back to the theater. I want to go to the movies this weekend," said Collins. "I want to get back to that."'My movie love can run the gamut from an international film to a Marvel film and everything in between," said Sher. "I think what we're saying is leave your cynicism at the door come in remembering what it is to gather and debate what your favorite scenes were, or the lines you quote or the outfits you wore because of the movies that you loved.""We just all sit there for two hours, and we are focused," said Collins. "We laugh, we cry, we clap at the end. That's what we want. Three hours... exactly three hours... of escape."