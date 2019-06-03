kevin spacey

Massachusetts prosecutors drop charges against Kevin Spacey in groping case

In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at district court in Nantucket, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON -- Prosecutors have dropped a case accusing Kevin Spacey of groping a young man at a Massachusetts resort island bar in 2016.

The Cape and Islands district attorney said Wednesday that they dropped the indecent assault and battery case brought against the actor last year.

Spacey was accused of getting an 18-year-old man drunk and then groping him at a Nantucket restaurant and bar where the teen worked as a busboy.

Spacey denied the allegations.

The case was hobbled after Spacey's accuser invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refused to testify about text messages the defense claims were deleted.

The accuser had been ordered to testify about a cellphone he used the night of the alleged assault. He was supposed to turn it over to the defense but said it was missing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmassachusettscelebrity arrestcrimecelebrity crimeassaultkevin spaceygropingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KEVIN SPACEY
Kevin Spacey accuser drops lawsuit against actor
Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teen, breaks silence
LA prosecutors won't file sex abuse charges involving Spacey, Seagal, Anderson
2nd sexual assault case involving Kevin Spacey under review in LA County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD officer arrested on multiple rape charges
Drug lord El Chapo Guzman sentenced to life in prison
Drone with fireworks strapped to it is found on DTLA building
Man charged with capital murder for sons' drowning deaths
Woman nearly pierced by long piece of metal while driving
Garden Grove's Christ Cathedral, formerly Crystal Cathedral, reopens
West Hollywood approves license for cannabis café
Show More
New attachment turns drones into aerial flamethrowers
SUV driver crashes into Newbury Park Chipotle, nearly hits employee
NJ pizzeria putting flyers of missing pets on pizza boxes
'Know your rights' workshops aim at helping L.A.'s immigrant community
L.A. parking program seeks to help homeless people sleeping in cars
More TOP STORIES News