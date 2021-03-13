hulu

'Punky Brewster' star, Soleil Moon Frye, revisits her childhood in new Hulu documentary 'Kid 90'

Hulu's newest documentary takes a trip down memory lane with some of Hollywood's biggest stars.
By George Pennacchio
As a teenager in the '90s, "Punky Brewster" star Soleil Moon Frye carried a video camera everywhere she went and documented her experiences with friends and fellow child stars. Now, she's opening the time capsule in Hulu's new documentary.

"I had photographs everywhere. And then I saved all the voicemails and all the videos and all the pictures," Frye said. "It was amazing. And diaries!"

Frye recorded hundreds of hours of footage of herself, her friends and her life. Then, she locked it all away from more than 20 years.

"There were some wild times," Frye said. "I went through a stage of experimenting a little but there's also a lot of innocence."

The documentary packs in joy and sadness. Frye dealt with a lot of death in her younger years and lost several of her friends to suicide.

"On a subconscious level, it's probably one of the reasons that I locked the tapes away for so long," Frye said.

"I had no idea what I would be doing in unlocking Pandora's box," Frye added. "Once you open it, there's no putting it back, nor would I want to because it has been such a transformation in my life.

Frye, who's now starring in a continuation of the "Punky Brewster" series, is happy to still have so many friends from her childhood, including actors Stephen Dorff and Brian Austin Green. She's also grateful to have fans who still love Punky.

"I've always said to you, if I'm 80 years old and people are still calling me Punky, I am totally down with it," the actress said.

Now that she's brought her past back to life on Hulu, Frye exclusively revealed to ABC7's George Pennacchio her hopes for her next endeavor.

"I'm going to be sharing this with you first. I want to do an exhibit where people can go, because there's hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of hours of footage and thousands of pages of diaries," Frye said, calling it her "dream" to have a museum exhibit.

"Kid 90" is now streaming on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this station.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK), or text TALK to 741-741 for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it - you are not alone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityhuluentertainmentactordocumentaryotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
HULU
On The Red Carpet celebrates history-making awards
Frank Grillo can't stop dying in Hulu's 'Boss Level'
A string of family deaths surround tragedy of Lori Vallow's children
The inside story of Hulu's new Billie Holiday movie
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor dining, movie theaters in LA County to reopen in red tier Monday
LIVE: ABC7 town hall looking back at COVID 1 year later
Orange, San Bernardino counties moving to red tier Sunday
SoCal family mourning loss of 2 sisters while struggling with funeral costs
Searchers comb snowy Angeles National Forest for missing hiker
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split
AAPI community leaders urge action against LA hate crimes
Show More
Homeless teacher surprised with $27K after former student launches GoFundMe
State Farm refund: Here's how much of the $400M dividend you can expect
Hundreds of vaccine doses administered in hard-hit South LA
How is convalescent plasma used today to treat COVID?
California officials express optimism of entering new green tier
More TOP STORIES News