Danny Trejo talks new documentary, donuts and Dodgers in wide-ranging interview

Actor Danny Trejo got the chance to play real-life hero Wednesday when he helped rescue a young child trapped in an overturned car in Sylmar.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Throughout his native Los Angeles and beyond, he is known as the man, the myth, the legend -- the Machete.Actor Danny Trejo sat down with ABC7 on Friday for a wide-ranging interview that covered topics including: growing up in L.A., tacos and donuts at his eponymous establishments, his thoughts on recent protests and his love for the Dodgers.Just how long has Trejo been a fan of the Boys in Blue?"I was around when they were building Chavez Ravine," he recalled. "We used to cut school and go watch them build the stadium," which was completed in 1962.The actor also touched on the documentary "Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo," which chronicles his legendary journey from prison to Hollywood to proprietor of Trejo's Coffee & Donuts and Trejo's Tacos.