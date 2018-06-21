ABC PREMIERES

Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian star in new private investigation show 'Take Two'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Cibrian and Bilson about the new procedural crime series on ABC.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
If you miss "Castle," fear not! "Take Two," a new procedural crime series starring Rachel Bilson and Eddie Cibrian premieres tonight!

It's the brain child of "Castle's" executive producers Terri Edda Miller and Andrew W. Marlowe.

"There's an actor that came on as a different character from 'Castle' which is kind of fun," Bilson said of the episode 5 appearance. "Not a crossover, but the same actor. He was great."

Bilson plays "Sam Swift" the former star of a hit cop series. She has a breakdown that is broadcast to the world and she goes off to rehab.

"She's fully committed to changing her life and I thought that was respectable and admirable," Bilson says of her character. "So that was really appealing for me."

In an effort to restart her career, Swift begs private investigator Eddie Valetik, played by Cibrian, to shadow him to increase her chances at a comeback role.

"What I like is he has a really strong moral compass. He always does the right thing, even to his detriment," Cibrian said. "The dynamic that they have with each other, the will they, or won't they, throughout the series, it's going to be fun for viewers I hope."

It turns out, Sam Swift actually has some skills! The downside, she's super recognizable as a celebrity, so staying undercover isn't always easy.

Don't miss the big premiere tonight at 10/9 CT on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentABC premieresABC Primetime
ABC PREMIERES
Jesse Palmer talks about hosting 'The Proposal' on ABC
'Bachelorette' Becca on why this engagement is different
'Bachelorette' Becca follows her heart on night 1
'Good Morning America' to expand to 3 hours
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News