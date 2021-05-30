Arts & Entertainment

Raging Waters welcomes back guests over Memorial Day weekend after 18-month closure

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Raging Waters welcomes back guests after 18-month closure

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- After more than a year, Raging Waters in San Dimas welcomed back guests just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The reopening of the water park after 18 months concluded the longest off-season in the park's history. The first season after the onset of the pandemic features the return of such crowd favorites as the million-gallon Wave Cove pool and attractions like Aqua Rocket, Dr. Von Dark's Tunnel of Terror and Dragon's Den.

Visitors who showed up on Saturday to cool off at the 60-acre water park, the largest one in Southern California, were met with new safety protocols.

Face masks are required at the gates, at indoor spots within the park and while in line, but not while in the water or on the rides. Capacity is also currently limited to 40%.

"To be able to go back a little bit to what we were all familiar with, that's the number one exciting thing for us," said Raging Waters spokesman Al Garcia.

Despite the changes, visitors said all that matters is that this holiday weekend will look a little more like it did in 2019.

"We've been coming out to Raging Waters on a more-than regular-basis and one of the reasons is it's just so beautiful to spend time in the space," said Anthony Lopez of Pomona. "In addition to that, we can get out here, we don't have to do any of the pool maintenance, we don't have to do any of the things that go along with it, so we consider this our community pool."

Guests, including season passholders and one-day ticket holders, must make reservations online in order to visit.

The park was booked up for the weekend, but officials said spots were still available for Memorial Day and future dates through the summer.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan dimaslos angeles countytheme parkcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial Day weekend: Volunteers honor the fallen at Riverside cemetery
Grammy winner BJ Thomas dies of lung cancer complications at 78
As SoCal mom takes toddler to chemo, burglars vandalize her car
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Placentia police kill gunman in shootout near vacant business
Gavin MacLeod, 'Love Boat' captain, dies at 90
San Bernardino County Fair returns this Memorial Day weekend
Show More
Southwest, American Airlines delays alcohol service after recent incidents
Defense for some Capitol rioters: election misinformation
13-year-old girl hospitalized in ICU after TikTok fire challenge attempt
Car crashes into Fullerton home after fatal shooting
Suspect in custody after stabbing at North Hollywood restaurant
More TOP STORIES News