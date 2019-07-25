Arts & Entertainment

Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with assault over fight in Sweden

STOCKHOLM -- A Swedish prosecutor has charged rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month.

Prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement Thursday that he filed charges against the artist and two others, "having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defense and provocation."

The case has drawn the attention of fellow recording artists and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Rocky, a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been in custody since July 3 as authorities investigate a fight he was allegedly involved in on June 30 before appearing at a music festival.

The three suspects will remain in custody until trial. The Stockholm District Court will have to set a date for the proceedings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentkanye westrappermusic newsu.s. & worldswedenpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carson murder: Missing teen found, second suspect arrested
California female prison guards suing for maternity protections
Military charity accused of misleading donors, California AG alleges in lawsuit
Puerto Rico governor announces resignation
Joshua trees threatened by climate change, study suggests
Power fully restored for thousands of Glendale residents
CA seeks to address growing demand for nurses
Show More
2 suspects wanted in DTLA home invasion robbery
Wild chase ends in fiery crash in Inglewood
16th measles case confirmed in L.A. County
Lago Santa Margarita lake could reopen to fishing following toxic algae bloom
CA student discovers 65 million-year-old Triceratops' skull
More TOP STORIES News