'Ray Donovan' actor Pooch Hall charged with child abuse over suspected DUI arrest in Burbank

Pooch Hall seen at Showtime's "Ray Donovan" Season 4 FYC Event at DGA on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Showtime/AP Images)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
"Ray Donovan" actor Pooch Hall was charged Wednesday with a felony count of child abuse in connection to his arrest earlier this month.

Hall, whose real name is Marion Henry Hall, faces one felony count of child abuse and one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content.

Authorities arrested the 44-year-old actor on Oct. 4 in Burbank after he crashed his vehicle into a parked car. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while drunk, and police later learned he'd been driving with his 2-year-old son on his lap.

If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of six years in state prison. His bail has been set at $100,000.

The case remains under investigation by Burbank police.
