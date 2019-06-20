ABC premieres

'Reef Break' explores Poppy Montgomery's alter ego through character Cat Chambers

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- If you want an action-packed summer drama, look no further than Reef Break on ABC.

Poppy Montgomery stars as Cat Chambers. She's a thief, but now she's making money doing the things the government can't.

Cat Chambers drives jet skis, is a professional surfer, and can figure nearly anything out. The show tackles a new case each week.

"I wanted to live vicariously through her," Montgomery said. "So, all of the things that I always wanted to be she kind of is."

But, it's the on-again-off-again romances and even a love triangle that weave this series together.

"I don't think I've ever seen a woman on television, certainly not network television, who surfs, and skateboards, and drives Miami Vice-style boats fast," Montgomery said. "I don't know that I can recall any show where I've seen a girl do that."

Tonight, Cat returns to The Reef, a Pacific island, where she finds herself in the middle of a kidnapping when the daughter of a prominent resident goes missing.

"It's very fun and free-spirited," Montgomery said.

Don't miss the series premiere of "Reef Break," tonight at 10 p.m. EDT on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabc premieres
ABC PREMIERES
Jeannie Mai on how 'Holey Moley' does mini-golf in a big way
Roselyn Sanchez talks about juicy drama on 'Grand Hotel'
Lake Bell writes, directs and stars in 'Bless This Mess'
Check out Hannah B's new 'Bachelorette' promo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News