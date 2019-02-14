Oscar nominee Regina King is enjoying every minute of her time in the spotlight

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Oscar nominee Regina King was barely a teenager in 1985 when she got her big break on the sitcom, "227."She was born and raised right here in LA... Westchester High, class of 1988. She's now an Oscar nominee, class of 2019.King's work in "If Beale Street Could Talk" is taking her to the ceremony, after already winning several awards for her supporting role in the film."It's just been this amazing ride and just a confirmation of when all things line up right at the same time," said King.King says this magical time started with her third Emmy win last September for the limited series, "Seven Seconds.""It's just been great receiving kudos for two projects that were really dear," said King.King has spent her career working on both the big and small screens. She won two of her three Emmys for "American Crime." Her "Beale Street" director Barry Jenkins has been watching her work for a long time."All this work she's been doing in television over the past decade and also in the feature films she was making through the early stages of her career, I just saw all those things would be potentially manifested in this role," said Jenkins.King believes part of her job includes being supportive of younger women looking to do what she does so well."Be a beacon, be a lighthouse out there for those to come, to bring 'em in, to show them how to come home!" laughed King.