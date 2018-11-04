ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Report: Spice Girls to announce reunion tour Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Get ready to spice up your life - the Spice Girls may be getting back together for a reunion tour! Well, at least that's what many fans are hoping for. (AP)

LONDON --
A report says the Spice Girls are about to give fans what they really, really want: a reunion.

The Sun newspaper said Saturday that the 1990s girl group is about to announce a new tour, but without original member Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham.

The newspaper says the band has recorded a message that will be broadcast Monday announcing a 2019 U.K. stadium tour.

Apart from Beckham, now a successful fashion designer, the lineup includes Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown and Geri "Ginger Spice" Horner.

The band was a 1990s phenomenon with hits including "Wannabe" and "Viva Forever." They performed as a four-piece for two years after Horner quit the band in 1998, split in 2000 and last reunited at the 2012 London Olympics.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive music
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Freddie Mercury fans flock to Hollywood to celebrate singer's legacy
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
'Fresh Off the Boat' tackles Asian driving stereotype
Can't-miss music events in Los Angeles this weekend
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Off-duty deputy punched, robbed while sleeping in vehicle in OC
Special-needs kids celebrate equestrian fun at Hansen Dam
Newsom, Cox in last-minute push for votes in CA governor's race
LA County sees long lines at early-voting sites
Rams' unbeaten streak ends in 45-35 loss to Saints
Chargers beat Seahawks 25-17, improve to 6-2 for season
Driver accused of intentionally killing cyclist in Claremont
Prop. 6: Candidates stake out positions on gas tax repeal
Show More
OC fire captain severely injured after being hit by alleged DUI driver
Migrant caravan trudges through 'route of death' in Mexico
Kings replace coach John Stevens with Willie Desjardins
Vigil held in Beverly Hills for victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
North Carolina woman turns herself in after racist rant goes viral
More News