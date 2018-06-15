ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rapper Rich the Kid hospitalized after violent home invasion in LA

The rapper was physically assaulted and sustained minor injuries during the attack at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Wilshire Boulevard. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Rapper Rich the Kid was hospitalized after being assaulted in a violent home invasion robbery in Los Angeles Friday morning.

Los Angeles police confirmed the home invasion occurred at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Wilshire Boulevard.

The rapper was physically assaulted and sustained minor injuries. Authorities said cash and other items were taken during the crime.

Police said several suspects are being sought. No descriptions were immediately available.

A photo of the rapper was posted on his verified Instagram page, showing the artist resting in a hospital bed.

Fellow artists say that Rich the Kid may have opened himself up to such a crime by consistently flaunting his jewelry on social media.
