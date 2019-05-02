Arts & Entertainment

Rick Schroder arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Topanga for 2nd time in 30 days

By ABC7.com staff
TOPANGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Actor Rick Schroder was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence early Wednesday morning at a home in Topanga, authorities said.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills station responded at 12:43 a.m. to a residence in the 21900 block of Gold Stone Road.

They arrived at the scene and contacted Schroder and the victim, identified only as a woman, and discovered evidence of a physical altercation, the news release said.

The 49-year-old Schroder, known for his roles on "NYPD Blue" and "Silver Spoons," was booked and held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

According to investigators, a "similar incident" occurred between the actor and victim at the same home shortly before 12:30 a.m. on April 2.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttopangalos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentactordomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
Show More
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
More TOP STORIES News