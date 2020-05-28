Arts & Entertainment

Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore talk season 2, hole-in-one on 'Holey Moley'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- "Holey Moley" is back this week with a very exciting moment, the season's first hole-in-one!

"We just absolutely lose it anytime there's a hole-in-one on our show," said Joe Tessitore, play-by-play analyst.

Comedian and actor Rob Riggle returns as color commentator alongside Tessitore. The duo said it feels great to be back for season 2.

"We said let's keep the stuff that we love, shake the stuff that we didn't, and heighten the stuff that really worked, and that's what we did," Riggle said.

This week a former professional golfer is teeing up against a scrapbooking queen. A garbologist is facing off against a professional dancer, and a model and revenge-seeking husband from season one show off their diving skills.

We'll see them show off their skills on a new hole called "Diving Range" to guest judges Olympic diver Greg Louganis and actor Steve Guttenberg.

"If you want to see Steve Guttenberg lose his mind, tonight's the night," Riggle joked. "It's going to be something special to behold."

The "Thunder from Down Under" will also make an appearance.

The course is bigger and zanier and the prize is a whopping $250,000 at the end of the season.



Don't miss tonight's all-new "Holey Moley" at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimegolf
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protest of George Floyd death turns violent in downtown LA
UCI student is first undocumented immigrant to graduate from program
Citadel Outlets in Commerce reopens with new safety measures
Video captures violent confrontation between deputy, driver in Lynwood
Rent assistance program announced for LA families
Violent protests rock Minneapolis for 2nd straight night
What to do if you still haven't gotten your stimulus check
Show More
Nonprofit organization offers free home recess program online
Man killed in police shooting after stabbing K-9 in OC
Mexico hits national daily record for new COVID-19 cases
Coachella 2020 organizers ask artists to perform next year
Coronavirus updates: Briefings from local, state officials
More TOP STORIES News