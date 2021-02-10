Arts & Entertainment

Robin Wright does double duty on new movie 'Land'; she directs and stars in new nature themed drama

Robin Wright directed several episodes of her TV show 'House of Cards;' now she's moving behind the camera for her first feature film, the drama 'Land.'
By
HOLLYWOOD -- Robin Wright is known for playing a Princess, and a President. But the actress tackled a new job for her latest movie. She's now a first time feature film director--and the star--of "Land," a serious drama set in some tough terrain.

"Land" is set in the wilds of the Rockies. Just why her character has decided to live off the land is unveiled as the film plays out.

"Land' was actually shot in Canada... and you see nature at its best, and its worst. Wright agreed when I said it looked at times beautiful, and miserable, difficult, challenging, and freezing.

"I think you nailed all of them," laughed Wright. "It definitely was challenging to deal with the unpredictable weather patterns that Alberta, Canada, delivers. But we actually had the film angels over outset because we only had 29 days to shoot the movie and we got all four seasons in those 29 days."

Demian Bichir plays a man who has a lot in common with the new friend he checks in on periodically to make sure she's okay. He loved working with Robin.

"It was an instant connection," said Bichir. "You know, when we started talking for the first time, when we had this meeting in her house, it was like, you know, as if I had my lost sister for many years, you know what I mean?"

"We were just going to talk about the movie and he said, 'I need to do this film," said Wright. "And I said, 'I don't know you but I feel you. You were born to do this role."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovienature
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Senate votes to proceed with Trump impeachment trial
3.8 magnitude earthquake hits near Salton Sea
LAPD in standoff with allegedly armed suspect at Inglewood shopping center
Dr. Laura Berman speaks out after son dies of apparent drug overdose
USC team develops faster way to fight COVID-19 variants
Chevron oil spill in San Francisco Bay prompts health advisory
Rent is eating up a dangerous share of Californians' pay
Show More
NTSB: Pilot disorientation to blame for Kobe Bryant crash
Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' wardrobe donated to charity
Video shows man's tearful reunion with dog who saved his life
Are you prepared for a major earthquake?
Generous Chicago man helps out tamale vendors while feeding homeless
More TOP STORIES News