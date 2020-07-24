Arts & Entertainment

ABC News' Bob Woodruff travels across globe with son as part of 'Rogue Trip' on Disney+

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff went on a globetrotting adventure with his son. It's all captured in "Rogue Trip," which is now streaming on Disney+.

"Rogue Trip" is a six-part series from National Geographic, and it's available on Disney+ starting Friday.

Woodruff, a former war correspondent, and his son Mack travel to countries mostly known for their histories of conflict.

"It's about going to countries that have been defined by wars or conflicts in the past, and they've sort of been depicted as these dangerous countries. And we went back, and my dad has been reporting from them for a really long time, but we wanted to go there and show them with a little bit more balance and show the beautiful places and people that these countries have to offer, just like our own," Mack Woodruff said.

WATCH: Bob Woodruff, son take viewers around the world in new NatGeo series
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Correspondent Bob Woodruff and his son Mack are heading on a father-son adventure to some of the world's most unexpected places in "Rogue Trip," their new National Geographic docu-series that will premiere on Disney+ on July 24.



The father-son duo traveled to Colombia, Ethiopia, Lebanon, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea and Ukraine.

"You see places that you don't think about having gigantic, beautiful mountains," Bob Woodruff said. "You see places with stunning water and seas, and you're going to see people that you didn't really know about much before. So it's opening your eyes to part of the world that used to be at war or in conflict."

Disney is the parent company of ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttravelfamilynatgeodisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces new protections for essential workers
1st LAPD sworn officer dies from coronavirus, agency confirms
Expiring $600 weekly unemployment benefits creates uncertainty
NOAA issues La Nina watch for Southern California
Universal Studios Hollywood cancels Halloween Horror Nights
Robbed street vendor surprised with $10k and new cart
Can you get COVID-19 twice? Doctors weigh in
Show More
CDC releases new guidance for reopening schools
Friends share Powerball jackpot win, keeping 1992 promise
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
OC's oldest Jane Doe cold case murder solved after 52 years
Security guard killed in Long Beach hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News