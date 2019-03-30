Arts & Entertainment

Rolling Stones postpone US tour for Mick Jagger's 'medical treatment'

The Rolling Stones postponed their North American tour because Mick Jagger reportedly needs "medical treatment."

The rock-and-roll band tweeted that 75-year-old Jagger was advised by doctors not to go on tour at this time, but assured fans that the front man "is expected to make a complete recovery."

The tweet did not specify Jagger's medical condition or treatment.

Jagger also tweeted an apology to fans, noting that he hates letting them down.

"I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can," the tweet said.



The Rolling Stones had 17 upcoming shows scheduled for their "No Filter" tour at venues like MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the Rose Bowl Stadium in California, and NRG Stadium in Houston.

The band assured fans that rescheduled dates will be announced shortly.
