"Roma" star Yalitza Aparicio named ambassador to her native Oaxaca's Guelaguetza festival

By Jessica Dominguez
OAXACA, Mexico (KABC) -- "Roma" star Yalitza Aparicio has been named is ambassador of Oaxaca's Guelaguetza this year by the government.

The Guelaguetza festival is one of Latin America's largest ethnic festivals in which indigenous peoples from Oaxaca come together to celebrate and showcase their heritage and traditions through festive dance, music, food, intricate clothing and elaborate garments.

The Oaxacan native was a schoolteacher in her hometown of Tlaxiaco before starring in the Oscar-nominated film "Roma," where she earned an Oscar nomination.

Since then, Aparicio has become a proud representative of her Mixtec culture and all indigenous women of Mexico.

The Guelaguetza, also called Lunes del Cerro (Mondays on the Hill), takes place on July 22-29 this year in Oaxaca, Mexico.
