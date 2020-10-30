Tournament of Roses to host TV special in lieu of parade canceled due to pandemic

In a statement, the Tournament of Roses Association said the TV special will include "live-to-tape musical and marching band performances, heartwarming segments related to the Rose Parade, celebrity guest appearances" and highlights from past Rose Bowl games.
The show will showcase "spectacular floats from years past," as well as a behind-the-scenes look into the making of flower-laden displays that are the trademark of the Pasadena parade, the release said.
The association said in July that it was canceling the 132nd parade because of the risk of spreading coronavirus infections among its participants and massive in-person audience.
The Rose Bowl college football game that traditionally follows the parade is still scheduled for New Year's Day.
Since its inception in 1891, the parade has been held annually except during the wartime years of 1942, 1943 and 1945, the association said.
Thousands of spectators normally jam the 5-mile parade route through Pasadena, many camping out overnight on sidewalks to ensure a good view.