ROYAL FAMILY

Prince Louis' official christening photos released by Kensington Palace

EMBED </>More Videos

Members of the royal family arrive at the christening of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal at St. James Palace. (Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via AP)

LONDON --
Kensington Palace has released official photographs of the royal family at Prince Louis' christening.



The prince was christened at the Chapel Royal at St. James Palace in front of many members of the royal family on Monday, July 9. The official photographs were taken by Matt Holyoak after the christening. An additional photograph, released on Monday, was taken by Matt Porteous.


Louis was dressed in a cream, frilly lace royal christening gown - a replica of the intricate robe made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841.

His parents, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, Kate's parents Michael and Carole, her brother James and sister Pippa were also in attendance.

Louis' great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, were unable to attend the christening.

PHOTOS: Will & Kate through the years


At the christening service, the family sang two Hymns: O Jesus, I Have Promised and Lord of All Hopefulness. The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby baptized Louis.

Prior to the christening William and Kate announced six friends and family members to be Louis' godparents. Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Laura Meade, Robert Carter and Lucy Middleton were named godparents for Louis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroyal familyroyalsprince williamkate middletonMeghan Marklequeen elizabethprince harryprince charles
ROYAL FAMILY
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Prince William and Kate Middleton christen Prince Louis
Princess Diana would have been 57 on Sunday
PHOTOS: Prince George, Princess Charlotte at polo match
More royal family
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Jennifer Garner receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Asia Argento settled sex assault complaint, report says
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Banning school dean accused of trying to lure underage boy
Show More
Mom speaks out about son's death after OC doc found guilty of sober-home scam
Ant invasion hits SoCal homes
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
More News